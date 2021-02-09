D&G Accuses Rival Of Poaching Clients With Fake Cold Calls

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 6:39 PM GMT) -- Insurance and warranty giant Domestic & General Group Ltd. has sued two companies in London saying they fraudulently lured its customers away through a cold-calling attack posing as D&G employees. D&G, which offers plans to cover washing machines, TVs and other appliances, alleges in the High Court that many of its customers agreed to transfer cash to 24x7 Home Appliance Support Ltd. and Smart Appliance Care Ltd. in the mistaken belief they were renewing their policies with Domestic & General. D&G says it received complaints from customers about sales calls from people using "false information" to sell them warranties. The callers,...

