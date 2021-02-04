NJ Judge Should Be Ousted Over School Fight, Court Told

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- New Jersey's judicial conduct tribunal has called for the removal of a state court judge who exercised "demonstrable and pervasive dishonesty" during proceedings for a trespassing conviction, a civil lawsuit and ethics charges stemming from her scuffles with cops and courts over the school that kicked out her daughters. In a Wednesday presentment that was made public Thursday, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct urged the state Supreme Court to end Union County Superior Court Judge Theresa A. Mullen's time on the bench, citing the judge's conduct during her high-profile battle with St. Theresa School and the Archdiocese of Newark. Judge...

