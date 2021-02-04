Construction Fintech Co. Built Raises $88M For Expansion

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Construction finance company Built Technologies said Thursday it raised $88 million to bolster its technology, expand its lending products and reach more construction lenders. Tennessee-based Built Technologies said the Series C funds will go toward growing its portfolio of lending products, dubbed "Built For Lending," and its outreach to commercial owners and homebuilders through its "Built for Construction" unit. Built said it also plans to serve more bank and non-bank construction lenders in the U.S. and Canada. Built's technology aims to connect key actors in the construction industry, such as lenders, developers, contractors and homebuilders, according to its website. Its platform...

