Bayer's $2B Deal May Not Spell The End For Roundup

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- Bayer's proposed deal on Wednesday to settle future cancer claims in long-running litigation over its Roundup weedkiller may have an eye-popping $2 billion price tag, but experts say the settlement may still fail to win over a judge who was skeptical of a previous proposal. This week's settlement follows last year's announcement that Bayer would pay $9.6 billion to settle the bulk of roughly 125,000 current claims that Monsanto's Roundup causes cancer. Bayer owns Monsanto. Whether the new $2 billion deal would be enough for future claims is something of an open question, experts say. The figure is larger than an earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS