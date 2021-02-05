Lead Plaintiff Booted From Endo Suit Over 97-Second Lag

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is out as lead plaintiffs' counsel in an Endo Pharmaceuticals stockholder class action, replaced by Saxton & Stump LLC, after a Pennsylvania federal judge found out that the previous lead plaintiff bought shares 97 seconds after news broke of the alleged price-fixing scheme. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson said Thursday that the Park Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago and Bleichmar Fonti had for months maintained that they had no idea and no way of knowing whether the fund's purchase of Endo stock in November 2016 came before or after media reports first hinting...

