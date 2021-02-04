CBD Product Maker Can't Escape Suit Over Broken Deal

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A lawsuit against manufacturer CBD Universe will go forward after a New York federal judge said Thursday there's enough evidence to support allegations the company knew it was part of a plan to breach a competitor's contract. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken rejected CBD Universe's motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by manufacturer SLS Brands after finding the suit does enough to allege CBD Universe knew about SLS' contract when it signed an identical agreement with SLS' business partners. SLS Brands sued CBD Universe, ski gear company Spyder and brand owner Authentic Brands Group after its contract with Spyder and...

