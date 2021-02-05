Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maxell Asks Fed. Circ To Deny Apple's PTAB Appeal Bid

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:34 PM EST) -- Maxell has urged the full Federal Circuit to keep the door firmly shut on Apple's request to consider whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board exceeds its authority when it discretionarily denies patent reviews, saying the law and precedent clearly bar appeals of those decisions.

Maxell made the argument Wednesday in response to Apple Inc.'s Dec. 14 petition for en banc review of a panel decision dismissing five appeals of PTAB decisions denying inter partes review based on the advanced stage of parallel district court litigation. Maxell has accused Apple of infringing 10 patents. The case is set to go to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!