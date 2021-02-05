Maxell Asks Fed. Circ To Deny Apple's PTAB Appeal Bid

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:34 PM EST) -- Maxell has urged the full Federal Circuit to keep the door firmly shut on Apple's request to consider whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board exceeds its authority when it discretionarily denies patent reviews, saying the law and precedent clearly bar appeals of those decisions. Maxell made the argument Wednesday in response to Apple Inc.'s Dec. 14 petition for en banc review of a panel decision dismissing five appeals of PTAB decisions denying inter partes review based on the advanced stage of parallel district court litigation. Maxell has accused Apple of infringing 10 patents. The case is set to go to...

