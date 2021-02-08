Butler Snow Nabs Appellate Boutique Founder In Austin

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Butler Snow LLP announced that it has hired D. Todd Smith, a former solo practitioner and founder of the Smith Law Group who is experienced in appellate and trial work, to the firm's appellate and written advocacy group in Austin, Texas. Smith joins Butler Snow as an attorney after 25 years of representing clients in federal and state appellate court matters, and providing strategic analysis and support for briefings and dispositive motions for trial teams, the firm announced in a press release on Thursday. Smith founded his own practice in 2006, where he acted as lead counsel in all phases of...

