PennyMac Class Seeks Chancery OK For $6.8M Settlement

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Attorneys for PennyMac Financial Services Inc.'s minority stockholders urged a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday to approve a proposed $6.85 million settlement for a class challenge to an allegedly unfair corporate restructuring that mainly benefited PennyMac's big investors, led by BlackRock Inc. Attorneys said in a reply brief filed on behalf of lead stockholder Robert Garfield and the class that the legal team would receive nearly $1,575,500 for fees and expenses under the deal, while investors would get 29 cents per share — about a third of likely recoverable damages to the class. The settlement — reached after an unsuccessful mediation and follow-up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS