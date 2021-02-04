Alphabet Union Files Labor Charge Against Google Contractor

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- A Google contractor broke federal labor law by suspending a pro-union worker who complained about the conditions at the data center where she worked, the Alphabet Workers Union alleges in a charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday. The union's unfair labor practice charge alleges that Modis Engineering suspended Shannon Wait last week from her job at a Google data center in South Carolina after she complained on Facebook about the company's refusal to replace workers' damaged water bottles. The union, which is part of Communications Workers of America Local 1400, also alleges the company barred the workers...

