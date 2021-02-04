Texas Courts Hit 1 Million Zoom Hearings Milestone

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- Texas state courts have held more than 1 million virtual court hearings via Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state judiciary announced Thursday. The milestone was reached Wednesday when a criminal defendant pled guilty in Johnson County Court-at-Law. More than 2,000 state court judges have used the Zoom platform to hold a total of more than 2.4 million hours' worth of hearings and proceedings since March. Those months of testimony were piped in from witnesses' kitchens and living rooms with attorneys double-checking their mute status as part of official efforts to run a court system while keeping people safe during...

