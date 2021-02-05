'Painfully Honest' Atty Hit With $202K Sanctions In IT Row

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday ordered an attorney who said he had been "painfully honest" about his former client's ability to comply with court orders to pay $202,035 in monetary sanctions for discovery misconduct and repeatedly violating court orders. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson ordered Herbert L. Terreri of the Law Offices of Herbert L. Terreri APC, along with his colleague Grace R. Neibaron of Neibaron Law and former client Optrics Inc., to jointly and severally pay more than $202,000 to Barracuda Networks Inc. for repeatedly missing discovery deadlines in the intellectual property dispute. The judge noted that Canadian-based Optrics and...

