'The Doctors' Producer Must Face Botched Surgery Suit In Fla.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles-based production company for CBS' "The Doctors" must face negligence claims in Florida state court over an alleged botched buttocks reduction surgery it arranged in connection with the television show, a Miami-based judge ruled Thursday. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Gina Beovides denied Stage 29 Productions LLC's motion to dismiss after finding its extensive communications with parties in Florida to arrange the surgery, which was performed at a Miami plastic surgeon's facility, give her personal jurisdiction to hear Jenelle Butler and her husband's claims against the company. "Although Stage 29 was not physically present in Florida, its extensive and frequent...

