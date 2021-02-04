CRST Can't Fully Shake Truck Drivers' Pay Fraud Claims

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- Trucking giant CRST International Inc. must face most of a collective action alleging it shorted drivers on pay by locking them into mandatory lease agreements that saddled them with the costs of operating CRST's trucks, an Iowa federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams denied most of CRST's bid to slash certain claims in a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action from current and former drivers Anthony Cervantes and Mike Cross, who allege they were improperly classified as independent contractors instead of employees and shorted on wages. CRST in December moved for partial dismissal of the drivers' claims for...

