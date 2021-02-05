Ex-Nike Manager Charged With Embezzling $1.5M

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- A former Nike Inc. marketing manager is facing criminal charges for allegedly cheating the sportswear giant out of nearly $1.5 million in an embezzlement scheme spanning two years operated from Nike "pop-up" shops at sporting events. Oregon federal prosecutors on Thursday hit Errol Andam with charges of fraud, money laundering and making false statements on a loan application. Andam, who worked at Nike's global headquarters from 2001 to 2018, was most recently in charge of designing and operating pop-up Nike retail shops near sports competitions and other events around the U.S. In 2016, he allegedly recruited a childhood friend to set...

