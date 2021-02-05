VW Can't Use 'Unclean Hands' Defense In SEC Emissions Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to strike Volkswagen's "unclean hands" defense against allegations that the German automaker defrauded U.S. investors by hiding its emissions cheating scheme. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said Thursday that while VW has plausibly alleged that the SEC "unreasonably delayed" in bringing this suit, it must have shown that there was a plausible allegation of misconduct in the delay. "Volkswagen has not plausibly alleged such misconduct," Judge Breyer said. "Volkswagen's allegations that the SEC 'acted wrongfully, willfully, in bad faith, with gross negligence,' are mere legal conclusions without factual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS