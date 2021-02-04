DHS Will Maintain H-1B Lottery System Through 2021

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Thursday that it will not adopt a new wage-based approach to vetting H-1B specialty work visa applications next month as scheduled, saying it needed more time to prepare the more complex system. The eight weeks between the publication of the final rule on Jan. 8 and its planned effective date on March 9 did not leave USCIS, a branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, enough time to set up, review and train employees on the new protocols required by the regulation, according to a Federal Register notice. Instead, the agency said it will...

