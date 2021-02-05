Fla. Biz Owner Pleads Out Of $400M Health Fraud Case

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Florida businesswoman settled out of criminal and civil charges stemming from what prosecutors say was a health care scheme involving the submission of $400 million worth of false medical equipment claims to Medicare and other federal health care programs, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Kelly Wolfe copped to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and filing a false tax return in 2017, charges that carry an up to 13-year prison sentence, in a plea deal that the DOJ announced on Thursday. She also agreed to pay $20.3 million to end a related whistleblower suit, according to the DOJ....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS