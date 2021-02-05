Ga. Dental Board Seeks Immunity In SmileDirect Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- Members of Georgia's dental board fighting SmileDirectClub's antitrust suit over teledentistry restrictions in the state told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that an order denying so-called state-action immunity is appealable, calling it a legal conclusion that doesn't favor the facts of the case. In a reply brief filed with the appeals court, the Georgia Board of Dentistry members shot back against a recent amicus brief by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission stating an interlocutory order denying the members immunity cannot be appealed. But the members said that denial is contrary to precedent on state-action immunity, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS