Flynn Judge Takes Senior Status, Opening DC Seat For Biden

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 11:20 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, the D.C. jurist who oversaw the criminal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, said Thursday he will take senior status, a form of semi-retirement that allows him to reduce his caseload and lets President Joe Biden appoint his successor. In a brief letter to the White House, Judge Sullivan said he will transition to senior status effective April 3, and that he intends to "render substantial judicial service" to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. His transition after more than 36 years as a judge, including 26 years at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS