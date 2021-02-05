5 Insurers Off Hook For City's $5M Flood Damage Costs

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge cleared five insurers of covering more than $5 million in settlements and other costs resulting from a trio of suits alleging the city of Walnut Creek failed to maintain its storm drains and caused flooding, saying the alleged damage took place long after the city's policies expired. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said Thursday the latest of the policies the California city held with the insurers expired in 1986, while the three suits only complain of damage starting in 2000, putting them well outside the policy period. The judge freed Admiral Insurance Co., Insurance Company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS