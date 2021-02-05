Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ComEd Wants Out Of Customer Suits Over Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to toss a putative class action alleging customers paid higher electrical bills after the utility bribed public officials to ensure favorable regulation, saying the court can't entertain a suit seeking damages arising from rates approved by state regulators.

Any remedy for the injuries alleged in the complaints brought against the utility by customers and the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board must be sought in the political branches, not the courtroom, ComEd said in a dismissal motion Thursday. The customers are asking a federal court to reject rates established by a state regulator —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!