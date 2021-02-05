ComEd Wants Out Of Customer Suits Over Bribery Scheme

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- Commonwealth Edison Co. urged an Illinois federal judge Thursday to toss a putative class action alleging customers paid higher electrical bills after the utility bribed public officials to ensure favorable regulation, saying the court can't entertain a suit seeking damages arising from rates approved by state regulators. Any remedy for the injuries alleged in the complaints brought against the utility by customers and the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board must be sought in the political branches, not the courtroom, ComEd said in a dismissal motion Thursday. The customers are asking a federal court to reject rates established by a state regulator —...

