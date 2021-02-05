Food Investor Bros Say Romania Still Owes $96M For Award

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Swedish food industry investors, brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula, urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to toss Romania's appeal that claims it finished paying a $356 million arbitral award, arguing that more than $96 million remains unpaid. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes found in 2013 that Romania violated a bilateral investment treaty with Sweden by revoking certain economic incentives, impacting a food and drink facility the Micula brothers built in an impoverished and remote region of Romania. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta had previously ruled that the European country still owed $97 million, and the brothers are...

