Ex-BoA Banker's Injury Fight Stays Paused In London

Law360, London (February 5, 2021, 4:46 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused Friday to let an ex-Bank of America banker resume his English lawsuit against the insurer of a taxi that knocked him down in Munich while a fight continues about the validity of corresponding action in Germany. Master Richard Davison said in the High Court he had great sympathy for former BoA Merrill Lynch commodities broker Paul Jamieson. The case against insurer Württembergische Versicherung AG and BoA has been tied up in a cross-border legal quagmire for more than two years. Before filing their High Court claim in 2018, Jamieson's lawyers sought to confirm that Württembergische Versicherung would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS