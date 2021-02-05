Hemp Tea Maker Wants To Toss Suit Over THC Content

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- A health supplements company urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed class action by a parolee who claimed his consumption of hemp tea was revealed by a urine test, arguing Thursday that he has no standing to sue because he was never penalized as a result. Ricardo Santiago's lawsuit stated that while he tested positive for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — the content wasn't enough for his parole officer to consider it a violation, Total Life Changes LLC argued in a dismissal motion. The suit stems from Santiago's purchase of TLC's Iaso Tea...

