Mass. Immune From Court Officer's $10M Wage, OT Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Sovereign immunity protects Massachusetts from a court officer's claims that he and others are entitled to collect on $10 million in unpaid overtime wages, a state appeals court said Friday, keeping in place a ruling dismissing the proposed class action. The opinion from the three-judge panel, written by Associate Justice William J. Meade of the Massachusetts Appeals Court, held that court officer William Donahue's claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Massachusetts Wage Act, the state's overtime law and common law all failed to pierce the commonwealth's protection under the "ancient doctrine" of sovereign immunity from lawsuits. The appeals court...

