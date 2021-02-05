NJ Nursing Home Escapes Negligence Suit Over Senior's Fall

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday freed a nursing home from a negligence suit alleging that it failed to keep a resident's room free of tripping hazards, finding that the trial court was correct in throwing out an expert witness offered by the resident's son. The appeals court affirmed the dismissal of Lloyd Bundy Jr.'s case against Bentley Senior Living at Pennsauken, saying there was no objective basis for the expert's proposed standard of checking a patient's room every hour. The suit stems from an incident in March 2015, when then-81-year-old Lloyd Bundy Sr. was a resident of the assisted...

