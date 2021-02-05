'Imminent Threat' Of Expedited Removals Remains, Court Told

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:26 PM EST) -- Immigration advocacy groups challenging a Trump-era rule fast-tracking deportations urged a D.C. federal judge Thursday not to pause their legal challenge while the Biden administration reviews the policy, saying that until the new administration commits to not using the expedited removal authority, an "imminent threat remains." The advocacy groups told U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that they object to putting their action against the federal government on ice absent a commitment by the Biden administration to not use the authority granted by the challenged 2019 rule, which the Trump administration designed to accelerate deportations by denying unauthorized immigrants the right to...

