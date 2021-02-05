Pot Co.'s Texts Caused 'Aggravation,' Calif. TCPA Suit Says

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- A California marijuana delivery service is one of the latest companies to face a proposed class action over claims that it violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it sent a woman promotional text messages without her consent. In the Feb. 5 suit, Alameda County resident Lizette Velez claimed that starting around November 2020, cannabis delivery service Alpha Core Inc., which does business as Enjoymint Delivered, started texting her about discounts the company was offering. Velez contended in her suit that the messages "resulted in the invasion of privacy, harassment, aggravation, and disruption of the daily life of thousands of...

