NLRB Won't Stop Ala. Amazon Workers' Mail Vote In Union Bid

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:25 AM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday rejected Amazon.com's request to review a regional official's call for mail balloting in a union vote for nearly 6,000 workers at an Alabama warehouse, allowing the closely watched election to move forward. In rejecting Amazon.com's request to review a regional official's call for mail balloting in a union vote, the National Labor Relations Board cited a previous decision on conducting a mail ballot election during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Amazon in January asked the NLRB to vacate Atlanta office acting head Lisa Henderson's decision to have workers vote by mail in their...

