NJ Atty Disbarred For Spending Clients' Escrow Funds

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- Irvington, New Jersey-based attorney Genia C. Philip has been disbarred after the state's ethics board found she had misappropriated client funds and dipped into escrow accounts for her own use, including purchases at restaurants and retailers such as Wal-Mart and Home Depot. Philip was disbarred Wednesday in an order from the state Supreme Court after defaulting on charges that she knowingly misappropriated client escrow funds, failed to promptly disburse funds and failed to set forth a fee basis, among other charges, all of which stem from three cases. She took on two of the cases while she was ineligible to practice law...

