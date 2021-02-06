Astellas Gets Scientists Cut From Stem Cell Patent After Trial

Law360 (February 6, 2021, 12:15 AM EST) -- In a post-trial opinion Friday, a Massachusetts federal judge removed two former University of Connecticut scientists from a patent for an embryonic stem cell research method, ruling that they did not make inventive contributions, handing the win to Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs ruled, following a November bench trial, that Ren-He Xu, who was previously the director of UConn's Stem Cell Institute, and Xiaofang Wang, a post-doc in Xu's lab, should be removed as inventors of U.S. Patent No. 9,745,551. In March, in the same litigation, which was initiated by Astellas, the court granted the...

