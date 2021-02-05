Luckin Coffee Seeks Ch. 15 Protection In New York

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:51 AM EST) -- Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc. sought Chapter 15 protection Friday for its U.S. assets in a New York bankruptcy court, 10 months after admitting it had deceived investors by fabricating $310 million in sales. In its petition, Luckin asked for U.S. recognition of liquidation proceedings begun in the Cayman Islands in July after reports of faked sales numbers sent its stocks plunging and saw the company the subject of both regulatory investigations and civil suits. "The company is negotiating with its stakeholders regarding the restructuring of the company's financial obligations, to strengthen the company's balance sheet and enable it to...

