Acthar Claimants Hit Skadden For Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Role

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- Class attorneys for alleged victims of Mallinckrodt PLC's Acthar Gel product asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to hold a hearing on Skadden's role in the drug company's Chapter 11 in Delaware, pointing to allegedly undisclosed, potentially disqualifying conduct and conflicts of interest. The late Thursday objection, which followed the same group's bid on Feb. 1 for the retention of a trustee to direct the case, cited Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's purported failure to fully disclose in "ordinary course professional" declarations its prepetition work for Express Scripts, a Mallinckrodt co-defendant in multistate, prepetition fraud and antitrust litigation. According to...

