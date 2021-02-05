5th Circ. Deepens Split On TPS And Green Card Eligibility

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has joined a growing circuit split, finding that temporary humanitarian relief does not allow immigrants to apply for permanent residence if they enter the country unlawfully. The court on Wednesday rejected arguments that the Immigration and Nationality Act's provision of temporary protected status would somehow absolve green card applicants of the requirement to have been "inspected and admitted or paroled into the United States." While TPS language allows recipients to be "considered as being in, and maintaining, lawful status as a nonimmigrant," it does not waive the lawful admission requirement, the court found. The three-judge panel, led by...

