NYDFS Calls For Nonbank Community Lending Requirements

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- New York's Department of Financial Services is calling for expanding the state's community investment requirements to cover nonbank mortgage lenders after an agency investigation found racial disparities in Buffalo's mortgage market. In a report released Thursday, DFS said an analysis it conducted of mortgage lending data in the Buffalo metropolitan area showed a "distinct lack of lending" to minority homebuyers and in so-called majority-minority neighborhoods, or areas with predominantly nonwhite populations. The report, whose findings were called "particularly troubling" by DFS Superintendent Linda Lacewell, also offered recommendations for next steps, including urging New York lawmakers to subject nonbank mortgage lenders to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS