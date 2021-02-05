CFPB Urges Denial Of Delay In Navient Loan Servicing Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- Student loan servicer Navient shouldn't get to pause a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit pending an appeal to the Third Circuit because questions about the constitutionality of the agency's setup had rightfully stopped the statute of limitations on claims against the company, and there were no precedents that said otherwise, the CFPB argued to a Pennsylvania federal court. In its brief Thursday, the bureau opposed Navient Corp.'s request that the court certify its Jan. 13 ruling denying its motion to dismiss the case, which would allow Navient to appeal to the Third Circuit, and stay the suit while the appeal is...

