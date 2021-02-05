Insurer Says It Lost $3M Because RSM Audit Missed Fraud

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. says in an Illinois state court suit that consulting firm RSM US LLP should be on the hook after the insurer paid $3 million to cover damages its insured incurred after RSM failed to detect management-level fraud during an audit. The insurer claims in a suit filed Wednesday that RSM's failure to conduct a proper probe of Insureon Holdings LLC's financial records caused the insurance company to later pay out the $3 million policy limits under its insured's fidelity and employee theft insurance policy. The insurer claims that RSM failed in its audit to uncover or "conduct...

