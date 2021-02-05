2nd Circ. Says Judges Can Order Public Posting Of FOIA Docs

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A split Second Circuit on Friday ruled that the Freedom of Information Act authorizes courts to order the public posting of hidden government documents — a victory for a legal service provider seeking the online publication of 750,000 immigration appeals decisions. In a precedential 2-1 decision, the appeals court revived New York Legal Assistance Group's suit seeking to make available to the general public every unpublished, or nonprecedential, U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals decision issued since 1996, as well as any future ones. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty had tossed the case, finding that the widespread access that NYLAG sought went beyond what...

