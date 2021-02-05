Victims Decry Insurers' 'Ugly Games' In Boy Scouts Ch. 11

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- Attorneys for alleged victims of sexual abusers linked to the Boy Scouts of America fired back Friday at insurer calls for examinations of the claims in the organization's Delaware Chapter 11, branding the proposals as "wasteful and ugly games" aimed at blocking a bankruptcy plan. The objections, filed by several law firms, targeted allegations by the insurers that some of the 95,000 claims that flooded into the debtor's case bore signs of fraud and duplication, and were possibly the result of potential ethical violations. The allegations were made in a public version of a motion for a bankruptcy Rule 2004 examination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS