Texas Gov. Proposes Creation of State Business Courts

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a list of budget priorities Friday, including the creation of a business court system in the state to "strengthen its reputation as the best state in the nation to relocate and expand business." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday called for the creation of a business court system, part of a list of wider-ranging budget priorities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Abbott characterized the creation of courts, including the court of business appeals, as a way of accommodating corporate migration to the state and ensuring business-related cases are heard "by judges with specialized expertise and knowledge." "Though this...

