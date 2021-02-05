Ill. Judge Sends Amazon Voiceprint Claims To Arbitration

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted Amazon's bid to send two customers' biometric privacy claims over the company's Alexa device to arbitration but said he needs more information before he can decide whether to treat a minor's claim the same way. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama said Amazon.com Inc. customers Bennett Wilcosky and Michael Gunderson are required by Amazon's conditions of use to individually arbitrate accusations that the platform's virtual assistant Alexa collects, stores and uses their voiceprints in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. But he said he needs to hear more from the parties before he...

