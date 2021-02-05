Senators Relaunch Bid To End The Cuba Trade Embargo

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- The chair of the Senate Finance Committee introduced a bill Friday that aims to normalize the U.S.' trade relationship with Cuba in one shot, repealing the 1961 trade embargo and protecting areas targeted by Trump administration regulations. The 12-page bill, titled the United States-Cuba Trade Act of 2021, was authored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., with backing from three Democratic co-sponsors. If passed, the bill would delete Section 620(a) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, and press reset on presidential actions addressing Cuba under the Trading With the Enemy Act, the legislation underpinning the Cuban Assets Control Regulations. Those regulations...

