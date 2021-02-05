Financial Services Co. Boss Gets 2 Years For $4.4M Fraud

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- The chairman and CEO of Concorde Group Holdings Inc. on Friday was sentenced to two years in prison over a scheme to defraud investors in the financial services company out of nearly $4.4 million. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken handed down the prison term to Craig Zabala, 69, of New York City, and ordered him to pay $4.38 million in restitution. Zabala last year pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. Prosecutors say he used about $3.2 million of investors' funds to make Ponzi-like payments to several investors and to enrich himself....

