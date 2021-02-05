SEC Names Acting Deputy Director Of Enforcement

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that Kelly L. Gibson will serve as acting deputy director of the Division of Enforcement, moving into the role from her current position of director of the Philadelphia Regional Office. The announcement comes several weeks after Melissa R. Hodgman was named acting director of the division after serving as an associate director within the unit's home office. "I am so pleased that Kelly has agreed to take on this role working with all the talented individuals in the division, as we build on our successes in the critical work of protecting investors and market...

