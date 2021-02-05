9th Circ. Won't Revive Breast Implant Suits Against J&J Unit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld the dismissals of four women's suits alleging they were injured by breast implants that Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC made on the grounds that their claims are barred by federal law. In four separate, but similar, decisions, the panel said the women's state-law claims that they were injured by MemoryGel implants were properly dismissed by a California federal judge as preempted under the 1976 Medical Device Amendment to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Their claims were based on allegations that Mentor failed to report adverse events to the U.S. Food and Drug...

