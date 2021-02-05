Fla. Judge Signs Off On $79M Settlement In Geico Tax Row

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge granted final approval Friday to a settlement worth approximately $79 million over claims that Geico shorted drivers by failing to pay sales tax and transfer fees on totaled leased vehicles, ending the insurer's appeal of an earlier adverse judgment. The deal provides more than 100% of the relief originally sought by plaintiffs in a pair of class actions, according to the plaintiffs' motion for final approval. It replaces a $6.5 million judgment that U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas entered in 2018 in favor of the plaintiffs in a case brought by plaintiff Kerry Roth, but Geico...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS