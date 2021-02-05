Fla. Attys Who Got $400K Discovery Sanctions Are Suspended

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:43 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday suspended two attorneys at a Fort Lauderdale boutique firm who were previously hit with more than $400,000 in sanctions for withholding discovery documents while representing an ex-employee of two health care staffing companies in a pair of lawsuits. The state's highest court issued a 91-day suspension for Jennifer Daley, a senior associate at Amlong & Amlong PA, fully approving of a court-appointed referee's findings, which included conclusions that she made numerous false and dishonest statements and omissions to opposing counsel regarding the discovery materials and failed to ensure her client's compliance with court orders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS