Domino's Awarded Fees After Win In 'Weak' Menu Patent Case

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted Domino's Pizza's motion for attorney fees after it prevailed against infringement allegations by Ameranth Inc. on a menu patent, saying Ameranth kept appealing even though its litigation position was "especially weak" and declaring the case exceptional. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw ordered further briefing on what the amount of fees should be. Dominos previously said it may seek around $2.6 million. "Considering this pattern of continued bullishness in the face of numerous defeats, and the totality of the circumstances discussed above, the court finds this is an exceptional case," the judge said....

