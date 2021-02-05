Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Domino's Awarded Fees After Win In 'Weak' Menu Patent Case

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted Domino's Pizza's motion for attorney fees after it prevailed against infringement allegations by Ameranth Inc. on a menu patent, saying Ameranth kept appealing even though its litigation position was "especially weak" and declaring the case exceptional.

U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw ordered further briefing on what the amount of fees should be. Dominos previously said it may seek around $2.6 million.

"Considering this pattern of continued bullishness in the face of numerous defeats, and the totality of the circumstances discussed above, the court finds this is an exceptional case," the judge said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!