Atlantic City Casino Tries To Pause Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Ocean Casino Resort has asked a New Jersey federal court to pause Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's lawsuit claiming its Atlantic City rival lured away two marketing executives and trade secrets, saying the court should stay the case pending arbitrations between Borgata and its ex-employees. A stay will promote judicial efficiency and economy because Borgata's arbitrations with former executives William Callahan and Kelly Ashman Burke will either simplify, answer or moot the hotel casino's issues with Ocean, the casino resort said Friday in its motion to stay, adding Borgata has already subpoenaed Ocean in the Burke arbitration. "Staying the action through...

